SPORTSWORLD

ISSF Shotgun World Cup: Mairaj-Ganemat pair finishes 5th in skeet mixed team event

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian skeet mixed team pairing of Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Ganemat Sekhon finished fifth at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shotgun World Cup, here on Wednesday.

The Indian duo shot 143 out of 150 in the 32-strong qualification field to miss the cut for the medal round matches by one point.

The American pair of Vincent Hancock and Kimberly Rhode won gold, after they beat French duo of Eric Delaunay and Lucie Anastassiou 6-0 in the gold medal match. They had also topped the qualification round with a score of 148.

Chile made the bronze medal match with a qualifying score of 144, but went down 2-6 to the Italians there.

With this, India’s engagements in skeet therefore come to a close in this World Cup stage. The trap shooters begin their competitions on Friday.

India are yet to open their account in the Doha Shotgun World Cup.

20230308-234205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    West Indies players to continue taking a knee before starting Tests...

    Rohit Sharma sends his best wishes for Indian team ahead of...

    Brazil, France, England are World Cup favourites, says Messi

    AUS v SA, 2nd Test: Milestone Man Warner joins elite club...