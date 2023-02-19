SPORTSWORLD

ISSF World Cup: Varun Tomar wins bronze in 10m Air Pistol

NewsWire
0
0

Junior World championships gold medallist Varun Tomar on Sunday bagged the bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup, beating the compatriot Sarabjot Singh in a bronze medal shoot-off.

In a bronze medal shoot-off, Sarabjot shot 10.1 while Varun hit 10.3, which proved to be enough for the latter to wrap up the bronze.

Varun and Sarabjot were placed third and fourth respectively in the 8-men ranking round with a tied score of 250.6 after five series of shooting. Italy’s Paolo Monna (254.2) and Juraj Tuzinsky (252.8) topped the ranking match to qualify for the gold medal match.

In a medal match, Tuzinsky routed Monna 17-15 in the thrilling contest to clinch the gold while Monna had to settle for silver despite leading till the last series of shots.

Earlier, Tuzinsky topped the qualification round with 585 followed by Varun in second with 583. Monna and Sarbjot were placed third and fourth place respectively with an identical score of 581.

20230219-184403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kohli brings aggression into game, Rohit is tactically really good, says...

    3rd ODI: Emphatic India register a 96-run win to blank West...

    PKL 9: Wee will play with more drive and vigour, says...

    Hyderabad FC name 27-member squad for Durand Cup