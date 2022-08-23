INDIA

Issue notification for teachers job or face stir, injured youth to Bihar CM

Mohammad Anisur Rahman, the youth who was brutally assaulted by Patna’s ADM K.K. Singh, on Tuesday issued a five-day ultimatum to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to start the seventh phase of recruitment process or else face an agitation.

Rahman, one of the teachers’ job aspirants, was carrying the national flag at Dak Bunglow Chowk during an agitation on Monday when Singh dragged him onto the road and baton-charged him. The youth sustained injuries on his head and arms in the incident.

“I salute our countrymen who raised their voice against the insult of our national flag. I am ready to sacrifice my life if the government fails to issue a notification for teachers’ recruitment,” Rahman said.

“We were not Talibanis protesting in Patna. We were holding the national flag which was insulted by an officer. Bihar police was having a brutal approach against innocent job aspirants,” he said.

“The job aspirants are unemployed for the last three to four years despite being qualified for the CTET and Bihar TET examination and fulfilling every eligible requirement for the post,” he added.

Rahman, a native of ward number 4 of Tauhid Nagar under Bahera police station in Darbhanga, along with thousands of other job aspirants, assembled at Dak Bunglow Chowk of Patna on Monday to protest against the state government.

Meanwhile, a large number of aspirants met deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav this morning and demanded for notification for jobs. The minister assured them of issuing the notification soon.

