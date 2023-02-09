INDIA

Issue of deterioration of air quality raised in RS

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Fauzia Khan on Thursday raised the issue of deteriorating air quality in cities which is leading to bronchial asthma, upper respiratory tract infections and heart problems.

She said the air quality is in the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ category.

On Thursday, air quality in Delhi was in the ‘very poor’ category in Anand Vihar and ‘poor’ category in Patparganj.

In Guwahati, the air pollution has increased to an alarming level, forcing many city-bound flights to be diverted due to low visibility arising from a thick cloud of dust.

A senior Airport Authority of India (AAI) official said on Thursday that two SpiceJet flights and one of AirAsia had to land in Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash International Airport instead of Guwahati. At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city stood at 293 under the ‘poor’ category.

Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Tuesday had assured the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) that the state will reduce the fire incidents by 50 per cent in comparison with 2022.

He said the government is taking steps to effectively tackle air pollution.

At a meeting, chaired by the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region, Chairperson M.M. Kutty said the plan for paddy crop residue management in respect of the coming kharif harvesting season in Punjab was discussed.

Deputy Commissioners briefed the Chairperson about the steps taken by Punjab for crop residue management. Kutty was happy with steps taken by the state to curb stubble burning and congratulated on 30 per cent reduction in the number of fire instances.

