The government on Friday said that the issue price for the sovereign gold bonds scheme 2022-23 (Series-IV), during the subscription period will be Rs 5,611 per gram.

The scheme will open for subscription between March 6-10, while the settlement date would be March 14, official sources said.

The government, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to allow a discount of Rs 50 per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode.

For such investors the issue price of gold bond will be Rs 5,561 per gram of gold.

