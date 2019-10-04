Issue stamp dedicated to Parrikar: Goa CM to India Post

Panaji, Oct 9 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday urged India Post to issue a commemorative postal stamp dedicated to former Defence Minister late Manohar Parrikar, who had served as Goa Chief Minister on four different occasions.

Speaking at a function held here to mark World Postal Day, Sawant also said that Goa should be treated as a separate postal circle and should not be bunched with the neighbouring state of Maharashtra.

“I appeal to the postal department to release a stamp dedicated to late Manohar Parrikar to acknowledge his commendable contribution towards Goa and national development in varied capacities as Chief Minister and Defence Minister,” Sawant said.

Besides being a four-time Chief Minister of Goa, Parrikar had also served as the Union Defence Minister from 2014 to 2017. Parrikar passed away in March this year at the age of 63 after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer.

Demanding the creation of a separate postal circle for Goa, Sawant said that it would ensure that Goans get a better share of jobs in the Central government department.

“The Goa circle of the postal department comprises few other districts of Maharashtra, which deprives Goan candidates from availing jobs, as larger chunk of candidates from Maharashtra get selected for the jobs. If Goa gets a separate circle recognition, employment opportunities for Goans will increase,” the Chief Minister said.

