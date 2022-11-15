WORLD

Istanbul blast perpetrator arrested: Minister

NewsWire
0
0

The perpetrator of a dead bomb blast in the centre of Istanbul which killed six people and injured 81 othershas been arrested, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced.

“The person who carried out the attack on Sunday and left the bomb was detained by the teams of our Istanbul Police Department,” the state-run Anadolu agency quoted Soylu as saying.

The blast occurred on Sunday at around 4.20 p.m. in the city’s the busy Istiklal Avenue, reports Xinhua news agency.

Police have also detained another 21 people with alleged links to the attack, said Soylu.

“We assess that the order for the deadly terror attack came from Ayn al-Arab in northern Syria, where the PKK/YPG had Syrian headquarters,” the Minister added.

He was referring to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and its offspring in Syria, the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), both listed as terror organisations by Turkey.

Soylu said his country would retaliate against those responsible for this heinous terror attack.

20221115-095803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rocket fire targets US base in Syria

    Para-shooting World Cup: India win gold in P3 Mixed 25m pistol...

    Israel issues highest travel warning for Istanbul over possible attacks by...

    Our process is aimed at fine-tuning for the T20 World Cup:...