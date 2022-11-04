INDIA

Isudan Gadhvi is AAP’s CM face in Gujarat, announces Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Isudan Gadhvi as the party’s Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls.

Kejriwal said that the people of Gujarat have selected Gadhvi as the CM face.

“The party had received 16,48,000 responses to select the CM face, of which 73 per cent responders selected Isudan Gadhvi as the CM face,” Kejriwal said here on Friday.

Kejriwal said, “Today AAP is not announcing the party’s CM face but it is announcing the next Chief Minister of Gujarat. He said there is a wave in favour of AAP and also said that all opinion polls will be proved wrong when the Gujarat Assembly poll results are out.”

In support of his claims, Kejriwal said, “In the past when AAP contested Delhi Assembly elections for the first time, no opinion poll was giving a single seat to AAP. But, the party won 28 seats and formed the government. In Punjab, the AAP has proved opinion polls wrong. Even in Gujarat, the opinion polls are going to prove wrong this time.”

