South Indian actress Iswarya Menon, who is known to be an avid dog lover, said that dogs are precious and the purest creatures that God has created.

The actress, who was most recently seen in the web series ‘Tamil Rockerz’, celebrated the birthday of her pet dog, Coffee, and took to Instagram to post pictures of a cake-cutting ceremony she had organised.

She wrote: “It was my baby’s birthday yesterday and my daughter Coffee Menon has turned 3. Invited a few friends over and we had a cute cake cutting ceremony for Coffee!”

“She was delighted, because only on this day of the year she happens to indulge in a cake and everyone pampers her the most (The cake that she ate was chicken and sweet potato cake , but she indulged in some less sugar desserts too) because come on, it’s her birthday after all!”

“Only if you are a dog parent, you will know that every day of their life is precious. They are precious. The purest creature God has ever created and I consider myself blessed to have my baby in my life. Dog is God spelled backwards, coincidence? I think not.”

