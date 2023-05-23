Ishita Kishore (26), an alumnus of Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), secured the All-India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in the Civil Services 2022 final, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday.

“I was confident about qualifying, but topping the merit list came as a surprise,” said Ishita, who graduated in economics from SRCC in 2017.

Ishita, a resident of Greater Noida, cleared the prestigious examination on her third attempt.

“This was my third attempt. I worked really hard and it has been a long journey for me. The mains and the interview took a lot of preparation, but I was fully focused all through. The success is the result of my hard work,” Ishita told IANS.

Ishita also expressed gratitude towards her family for continuously encouraging her.

“My parents contributed a lot to my success. My mother was my support system,” she said.

Taking to twitter, she wrote: “I was confident about qualifying the UPSC exam but topping the merit list came as a surprise. I want to serve the country by joining the Indian Administration Services (IAS). I am so happy today.”

Ishita added: “Children should have a positive mindset and confidence while preparing for the UPSC exam.”

