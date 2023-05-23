INDIALIFESTYLE

‘It came as a surprise’, UPSC topper Ishita wants to serve the country

NewsWire
0
1

Ishita Kishore (26), an alumnus of Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), secured the All-India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in the Civil Services 2022 final, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday.

“I was confident about qualifying, but topping the merit list came as a surprise,” said Ishita, who graduated in economics from SRCC in 2017.

Ishita, a resident of Greater Noida, cleared the prestigious examination on her third attempt.

“This was my third attempt. I worked really hard and it has been a long journey for me. The mains and the interview took a lot of preparation, but I was fully focused all through. The success is the result of my hard work,” Ishita told IANS.

Ishita also expressed gratitude towards her family for continuously encouraging her.

“My parents contributed a lot to my success. My mother was my support system,” she said.

Taking to twitter, she wrote: “I was confident about qualifying the UPSC exam but topping the merit list came as a surprise. I want to serve the country by joining the Indian Administration Services (IAS). I am so happy today.”

Ishita added: “Children should have a positive mindset and confidence while preparing for the UPSC exam.”

20230523-192003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bengal Guv miffed with state varsity VCs over non-submission of weekly...

    MLAs are ‘sold and purchased’ in Madhya Pradesh, claims Kejriwal

    IPL 2022: Disappointed with unable to capitalise in last five overs,...

    No oxygen shortage in UP: Yogi Adityanath