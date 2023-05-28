Income Tax’s Director, Investigation, Sivasankaran on Sunday said that the attack on the department officials, allegedly by the supporters of Tamil Nadu Electricity, Excise and Prohibition minister, Senthil Balaji, during a raid was “deliberate”.

Talking to media persons after meeting injured Income Tax officials who are admitted at the Karur Government Medical college hospital, he said that a woman officer in the Income Tax raid team had suffered a fracture and three other officials have internal injuries.

He claimed that the officials were assaulted in such a manner that they are injured internally and added that the attacks were deliberate and planned.

Sivasankaran said that IT officials were attacked and evidence was tampered with at various places. He said that police have said that eight persons were arrested in connection with the attacks.

“We will file more cases against the persons, who tampered with the evidence and attacked the officials at multiple locations.”

Responding to the DMK charges that a woman official had assaulted party workers while she had gone inside the residence of Ashok Kumar, brother of Balaji, he called upon them to bring evidence on the attack.

He said that there were video evidences of the ruckus created by the DMK workers against the IT department officials and on the vandalism orchestrated by them.

“They who raise the allegations are wrong if they think that the officials would be scared if a case was registered against them,” the official said.

Sivasankaran also said that the raids were still continuing in many parts and added that once the raids are over, the details of seizures and others would be revealed to the public.

20230528-183004