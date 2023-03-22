The Income Tax department has launched a mobile app which will allow taxpayers to view their information available in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS).

The app is called ‘AIS for Taxpayer’, which will be provided free of cost by the Income Tax Department and is available on Google Play and App Store.

It will provide a comprehensive view of the AIS and TIS to the taxpayer, which displays the information collected from various sources pertaining to the taxpayer.

Taxpayers can use the mobile app to view their information related to TDS or TCS, interest, dividends, share transactions, tax payments, income tax refunds and other related information.

The taxpayer also has the option and the facility to provide feedback on the information displayed in the app.

To access this mobile app, the taxpayer needs to register on the app by providing his or her PAN number, authenticate with the OTP sent on mobile number and e-mail registered on the e-filing portal.

After authentication, the taxpayer can simply set a 4-digit PIN to access the mobile app.

