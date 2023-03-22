BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

IT Dept launches app for viewing annual info statement, taxpayer info summary

NewsWire
0
0

The Income Tax department has launched a mobile app which will allow taxpayers to view their information available in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS).

The app is called ‘AIS for Taxpayer’, which will be provided free of cost by the Income Tax Department and is available on Google Play and App Store.

It will provide a comprehensive view of the AIS and TIS to the taxpayer, which displays the information collected from various sources pertaining to the taxpayer.

Taxpayers can use the mobile app to view their information related to TDS or TCS, interest, dividends, share transactions, tax payments, income tax refunds and other related information.

The taxpayer also has the option and the facility to provide feedback on the information displayed in the app.

To access this mobile app, the taxpayer needs to register on the app by providing his or her PAN number, authenticate with the OTP sent on mobile number and e-mail registered on the e-filing portal.

After authentication, the taxpayer can simply set a 4-digit PIN to access the mobile app.

20230322-191807

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Finance Minister calls for infrastructure investments, simple international taxation rules

    Saudi Aramco-RIL deal talks in advanced stage, may close soon

    FAIFA welcomes govt initiatives to curb gold and mobile smuggling, appeals...

    Uber’s India team leads tech for 3rd-party cab booking in UK