It doesn’t matter who sits where in the Assembly: Pilot (Ld, correcting headline)

Jaipur, Aug 14 (IANS) Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot said on Friday that it doesn’t matter who sits where inside the Assembly, what matters is who holds place in people’s minds and hearts.

Pilot’s seating arrangement was changed in the House when the special Assembly session of the Rajasthan Assembly commenced on Friday. He was moved to the second row from the first row after being stripped of his portfolios as Deputy Chief Minister and state minister for PWD and Panchayati Raj.

Pilot had revolted against the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government and had returned to Jaipur only three days back to bury his differences with the Chief Minister, thus marking an end to the over a month-long political uncertainty in the state.

Meanwhile, the Ashok Gehlot government on Friday won the motion of confidence moved by the Congress by voice vote on the opening day of the special Assembly session, which has now been adjourned till August 21. The Gehlot government is now safe for at least six months, as the Opposition can’t move a no-confidence motion within the next six months.

On the Congress government winning the trust vote, he said, “All speculation and whispers doing the rounds have been put to rest now. The Congress MLAs today showed their united face and we shall work unitedly with heart and soul in the coming days.”

His also sent out a clear message for the Opposition, saying: “BJP should handle its own internal rifts, as we are there to handle the internal matters of our party.”

“I am happy that we have won the trust vote despite the strongest efforts made by the BJP to defeat us. Now we shall fight all the challenges, including Covid-19 and others, unitedly, he added.

–IANS

