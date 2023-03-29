SCI-TECHWORLD

IT firm Vee Technologies appoints top executive as it bumps up hiring

IT services firm Vee Technologies, which plans to add 3,000 fresh graduates to its workforce in the next 12 months, has now appointed Bhupendra Joshi as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) who earlier worked at microblogging platform Koo and Dailyhunt.

The appointment comes as The Bengaluru-New York headquartered firm initiated the hiring process to induct 1,200 fresh graduates in biotech, science and arts as part of the Rs 200 crore expansion plan in Tamil Nadu.

“Joshi’s experience in managing multi-country HR functions will give an edge to the people-centric culture we have built at Vee Technologies over two decades,” said Chocko Valliappa, CEO, Vee Technologies.

Joshi has helped scale up Dailyhunt and prior to that, worked with TCS e-serve and JP Morgan Chase, among others.

“I am excited to be part of Vee Technologies, a company with global presence and dynamic leadership, and diversified business footprints,” said Joshi.

Meanwhile, IT veteran Venkatraman Umakanth, Senior Vice President, Vee Technologies has been named as the ‘Small and Medium Business CTO of the Year’ at the IT4SMB summit recently.

“This recognition is significant for all of us, and diverse customers ranging from healthcare in the US to e-governance in India,” said Umakanth.

Vee Technologies’ delivery centres in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana in India and in Manila (the Philippines) and multiple locations in the US service global customers in healthcare, engineering and design space, through proprietary platforms.

