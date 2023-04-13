As she makes a comeback on the sets almost after three years, actress Rhea Chakraborty said that “times have been hard” and that “it has been a long waiting game” as she shared a video.

Rhea, who is an accused in the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was announced as one of the gang leaders for MTV Roadies season 19.

She shared a clip, where Rhea is seen getting her make-up done and is asked about how does it feel to be back on the set.

She is heard saying: “I haven’t shot in three years and I am back on set. Vanity van is feeling all new, hair and makeup hasn’t happened in a while.”

“Strangely enough when I shot three years ago, it was on this very set, in this vanity van for Chehre. I am back here after three years… Overwhelming and excited, welcome back to me.”

Posting a video from her vanity, the actress wrote on Instagram: “It’s been a long waiting game. Being back on set, back to work is a joy I can’t describe. Heart full of gratitude, raring to go. Thank you to all of you for your love and support. Times have been hard, but your love has been real. BRB – crying happy tears. #rhenew #resillience.”

Sushant Singh Rajput died in 2020 in mysterious circumstances which created a nationwide uproar. He was found hanging in his flat in Juhu. Days after his death, the actor’s father filed a case against Rhea, the actor’s then girlfriend, accusing her of abetment to suicide and money laundering.

