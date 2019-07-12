It hit me when I got the mail from ICC: Donald

London, July 19 (IANS) Legendary South Africa pacer Allan Donald said he was shocked to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, adding that when he got the email, it hit him and he was overwhelmed.

Donald, batting great Sachin Tendulkar and former Australia woman fast bowler Cathryn Fitzpatrick were inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Speaking to the ICC after the ceremony, Donald said, “The biggest shock when you open an e-mail like that — it says congratulations Allan Donald, you have been inducted in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame! It hits you, it hits you quite hard because it is a prestigious award and something that you can’t take lightly. I thank the ICC for the huge honour.”

Donald, known as the ‘White Lightening’, was arguably Proteas’ fastest bowler ever and finished with 330 Test and 272 ODI wickets. He is one of the players credited with South Africa’s success in the game after their return to international cricket in 1991.

“It all immediately takes you back to where you started. The reflection is of such a nature that everything that you have done in your career since you were a little boy starts to creep into your head. There are so many people to thank who have influenced my life — as mentors, as coaches,” Donald said speaking about the people who helped shape his career.

“If I start with Free State cricket back in the day, then the legendary Hansie Cronje’s dad Ewie Cronje, helped me through school and college cricket and then there was my uncle Des Donald who was very hard on me. Bob Woolmer was a mentor, we clicked in international cricket and he showed me the road to success,” the former paceman said.

–IANS

dm/bbh