Reacting to the Union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, JD-U national president Lalan Singh said that it is like a ‘Sapno Ke Saudagar-kind’ of budget.

“The Union budget is like you are dreaming while sleeping in the night but found nothing when you wake up. The Centre has given relaxation in tax slab but it has no meaning as the inflation is very high. The finance minister has not mentioned about the preventive measures to control price rise of every goods. She has not given any indication of how they would provide jobs to unemployed youths,” Lalan Singh said.

“We cannot expect anything from the finance minister who went to Washington and said that rupee is not falling but the US dollar is getting stronger,” he said.

The minister in Nitish Kumar government, Jayant Raj, took a dig at Narendra Modi government. He said that it was Modi government’s last budget and the people of Bihar were expecting from the finance minister to have some words for this poor state.

“When we were part of the NDA in Bihar, we had passed the proposal and sent it to the Centre for the special status of Bihar. BJP was involved in it. There is nothing mentioned for Bihar in the Union budget. We are disappointed with it,” Raj said.

“BJP leaders are claiming that it is an Amrit Kaal budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman. Today, I want to ask them that the previous 8 budgets were poisonous budgets. The Narendra Modi government has not thought about the 13 crore people of Bihar, they will answer the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll,” Raj said.

20230201-183403