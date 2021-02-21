A day before his visit to poll-bound Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it is always special to be in the Northeastern state.

“It is always special to be in Assam. Tomorrow, 22nd February, I will once again have the opportunity to interact with the people of Assam at a public meeting in Dhemaji. At the programme, various development works will be launched,” tweeted Modi.

During his visit to Assam on Monday, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation some oil and gas sector projects, engineering colleges aimed at opening avenues of opportunity for the local youth, in line with the government’s vision to drive eastern India’s socio-economic growth.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation important projects of the oil and gas sector at an event organised in Silapathar at 11.30 a.m., besides inaugurating the Dhemaji Engineering College and laying the foundation stone for Sualkuchi Engineering College.

In Assam, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the INDMAX Unit at Indian Oil’s Bongaigaon Refinery, Oil India Limited’s Secondary Tank Farm at Madhuban, Dibrugarh, and a gas compressor station at Hebeda Village in Tinsukia.

The INDMAX unit leverages the technology developed indigenously by the Indian Oil R&D to produce a higher LPG and high-octane gasoline yield from heavy feedstocks. The unit will increase the refinery’s crude processing capacity from 2.35 MMTPA (million metric tonnes per annum) to 2.7 MMTPA. Its commissioning will also significantly enhance LPG production from 50 TMT (thousand metric tonnes) to 257 TMT and petrol production from 210 TMT to 533 TMT.

Oil India Limited’s Secondary Tank Farm has been built for safe storage of about 40,000 kilo litres of crude oil, and the separation of formation water from wet crude oil. The Rs 490 crore project will also have a dehydration unit with an operating capacity of 10,000 kilo litres per day.

The gas compressor station at Makum, Tinsukia, will increase the nation’s crude oil production capacity by nearly 16,500 MT per annum. Built at a cost of Rs 132 crore, the station comprises three low-pressure booster compressors and three high-pressure lifter compressors.

The Dhemaji Engineering College has been built on 276 bighas of land at a cost of about Rs 45 crore. It is the seventh government engineering college in the state which will offer B. Tech courses in civil, mechanical and computer science streams. The Sualkuchi Engineering College will be built on 116 bighas of land at a cost of about Rs 55 crore. –IANS

