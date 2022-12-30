Terming Karnataka’s success in getting the DPR of the disputed Kalasa-Banduri dam project in the state cleared, its “victory”, Goa’s Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao on Friday urged all 40 MLAs to tender mass resignations to send out a strong message to the Centre over the issue.

Congress leader Yuri Alemao, addressing a press conference in the party office here, said that the BJP government has failed on all fronts to save the Mhadei water from getting diverted in Karnataka.

“All the 40 MLAs should be prepared to submit our resignations. Let there be no political differences. Central government only believes in numbers, this is the only way that they should realise that Goans are united. Goa and ‘Mother Mhadei’ demand this sacrifice from us,” Alemao said.

“Time has come to show our commitments towards Mhadei and Goa. We will not indulge in political games or battle of words. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, earlier, had said many times that Mhadei is like ‘mother’ to us and we shall protect it at any cost. I believe that the Chief Minister should tender his resignation and to prove his loyalty. So you should be prepared to resign if you are serious on your words,” Alemao said, referring to the promises of Sawant to protect Mhadei.

Alemao said that on March 20, Sawant had said that the interim order of the Supreme Court continues to be in operation and no work can be started by the karnataka and implementation of award without all the permissions from central government and without preparing a DPR.

“But now the DPR is approved by the central government,” he said.

“We have to all understand that present status suggests that this is victory for Karnataka. They have been given approval for the DPR. The Goa Chief Minister is on the backfoot. He and the Legislative Assembly Speaker should extend the assembly session and discussion should be held on Mhadei on one special day,” he said.

The Opposition parties in Goa, along with all sections of society, have been raising voices to stop any attempts by Karnataka from diverting the water of Mhadei river.

Goa and Karnataka have been battling out a dispute over the Kalasa-Banduri dam project across the waters of the Mhadei river at a central tribunal. Mhadei originates in Karnataka and meets the Arabian Sea in Panaji.

While the river traverses 28.8 km in Karnataka, it has a length of 81.2 km in Goa. Karnataka plans to construct dams on the river, aimed at diverting the waters into its water-starved Malaprabha basin in north Karnataka.

