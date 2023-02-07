INDIA

It is our company, not Satyendar Jain’s: Co-accused tell Delhi HC

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, while taking note of the submissions of jailed minister Satyendar Jain’s co-accused Ankush and Vaibhav Jain in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case, listed the matter for next hearing on February 8.

Appearing for Ankush and Vaibhav Jain, counsel Sushil Kumar Gupta said: “We have been roped in because the company, as per the Enforcement Directorate, belonged to Satyendar Jain.”

He added: “We are stating that it is our company, not Satyendar Jain’s.”

On Monday, Gupta had said: “Satyendar Jain has nothing to do with the company. All the companies belong to us.”

Special Judge Vikas Dhull had denied the two bail on November 17 last year.

Gupta said: “We were having an effective position in the company. We had sent the money/cash to Kolkata-based companies.”

He argued that there are no “proceeds of crime” in the present case and according to the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) charge-sheet, it is generated only at the end of the cheque period.

“The whole fulcrum of a PMLA case lies on the proceeds of crime,” he said.

Gupta further argued that the present case uses a disproportionate assets (DA) case, which is a period-specific offence, but to establish an offence under the PMLA, the Enforcement Directorate has to establish “proceeds of crime”.

Earlier, Satyendar Jain’s counsel N. Hariharan had asked how is the minister involved in the present case and how is he related to it as the money belonged to Ankush and Vaibhav Jain, which came back to their account without any premium.

“My (Satyendar Jain’s) assets before and after the cheque period remained the same,” he had said.

20230207-211402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi reports 299 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

    Over 36% imported animals died at Jungle Safari Park: Gujarat govt

    Delhivery acquires Pune-based Algorhythm Tech to boost supply chain

    With Assembly polls little over a year away, Cong, BJP get...