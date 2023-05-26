LIFESTYLEWORLD

IT issues force cancellation of 43 British Airways flights

NewsWire
0
0

IT issues have forced the cancellation of 43 British Airways flights scheduled to depart and arrive into London’s Heathrow airport.

The flights were cancelled as of 5 p.m. on Thursday evening, the BBC reported citing aviation data firm Cirium as saying.

About 800 flights in total were scheduled to fly from the UK on Thursday.

In a statement, the British flag carrier apologised for the cancellations and said it was fixing the “technical problems” which caused difficulties with online check-in.

British Airways added that affected customers had been contacted and offered options, including a refund or rebooking onto an alternative flight with the airline or another carrier.

In recent years, the airlines has suffered several IT failures, including one in December 2022 that saw dozens of long haul flights being cancelled in the week before Christmas, the BBC reported.

A major outage in 2017 had stranded 75,000 passengers over a holiday weekend.

Passengers also faced delays due to an IT issue in February this year, days after flights had been cancelled due to Storm Eunice.

The latest incident also came as security guards at Heathrow Airport began a three-day strike over pay on Thursday.

The airport has however, said that operations will not be affected.

20230526-081205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man marries daughter-in-law in UP

    From Swinging to Celibacy

    Badal’s classmate in Lahore recalls their hostel days

    MP Shocker: Cardboard as makeshift plaster on fractured leg