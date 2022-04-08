Demanding a judicial enquiry into the Karauli violence, the BJP on Friday said that it looks like there is Taliban rule in Rajasthan. Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said that due to the appeasement politics of the Ashok Gehlot government it looks like there is Taliban rule in Rajasthan.

“The appeasement policy of the Chief Minister clearly shows that he himself has created a divide in the name of majority and minority. If you look at the track record of the last three years, you will find that the majority of Rajasthan are hesitant to celebrate their festivals, they are afraid,” Poonia said.

He claimed that there are many examples of appeasement politics. “The Chief Minister imposed section 144 to prevent people from viewing “The Kashmir Files”. In the case of Karauli, a procession was allowed after permission was sought. Those who were guilty were present in the peace committee meeting. The way Ashok Gehlot is doing the politics of appeasement in Rajasthan, it seems that there is Taliban rule in Rajasthan,” Poonia said.

Referring to the law and order situation in Rajasthan, Poonia said that in the last three years about seven lakh FIRs have been registered in the state which includes cases of mob lynching, communal violence and cases of crime against women. “Chief minister Gehlot is responsible for disturbing the peaceful environment of Rajasthan. Without investigation he is giving a clean chit to the accused. He is making baseless allegations against BJP chief J P Nadda to save his chair,” Poonia said.

Former union minister and BJP national spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said, “There is a fire inside Rajasthan and the state is burning. Things are getting worse there every day. We cannot remain silent if we see the state burning.”

Poonia also stated that a BJP fact finding committee headed by deputy leader of opposition in Rajasthan, Rajendra Rathore has submitted its report to the central leadership. “The violence was pre-planned. The police and local administration tried to save the accused,” Rathore said.

A BJP delegation will meet the Rajasthan governor to demand a judicial enquiry into the Karauli violence.

20220408-180410