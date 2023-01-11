A trial court in Uttar Pradesh, which is hearing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, has informed the Supreme Court that it might take five years to complete the trial in normal course. The cases involve Ashish Mishra as the prime accused, who is son of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and V. Ramasubramanian noted that the sessions judge says that in normal course, it may take five years. The sessions judge, in a letter sent to the apex court, said there are 208 prosecution witnesses, 171 documents, and 27 forensic science laboratory (FSL) reports in the case.

The top court was hearing a bail plea filed by Ashish Mishra. During the hearing, the top court asked the Uttar Pradesh government counsel to confirm whether four accused in a separate case lodged over the killing of three occupants of the car, which allegedly mowed down farmers, are still in custody. The bench scheduled the matter for further hearing on January 19.

Last month, the apex court had asked the sessions court how much time in normal course would it take to complete the trial in the case.

On October 3, 2021, eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri in clashes during a farmers’ protest. Mishra was arrested in the case.

The family members of the farmers, mowed down by a car belonging to Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri, have been opposing Mishra’s bail plea.

The trial court, last month, had framed charges against Ashish Mishra and 12 others for alleged offences of murder, criminal conspiracy and others in the case.

