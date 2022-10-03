INDIASCI-TECH

IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launches home-grown multi access IoT device

IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday launched Sensorise SenseIT Energy’s MAID (multi access IoT device) at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022.

MAID is a make in India IoT solution and is launched under the Atmanirbhar Bharat drive. It showcases Indian technical competencies harmonised to global standards.

“IoT/ M2M will enable use-cases in multiple industry verticals and will be a true enabler for industry 4.0. Sensorise with its Remote Provisionable eSIM and MAID device is uniquely positioned to synergise with the M2M ecosystem,” Vijaya Kamath, CTO, Sensorise, the group company of Rosmerta Group in M2M/IoT communications vertical, said in a statement.

The minister also inaugurated the VoICE Atmanirbhar Pavilion, comprising of 22 member companies.

Sensorise is the market leader in IoT enabled mining and automobiles solutions and is a privileged member of VoICE group as it significantly bridges the gaps in infrastructure, technology and services with diligent contribution to standards, policies & regulations to drive M2M adoption in India.

“The launch of 5G in Indian Mobile Congress 2022 has reinforced our strategy of communications fuelling the rapid adoption of M2M IoT across industry verticals. Sensorise & Rosmerta Group are uniquely poised to fulfil this vision,” said Karn Nagpal, President, Rosmerta Group.

