INDIA

IT notice to Deve Gowda’s wife, JD(S) calls it vendetta

NewsWire
0
0

The JD(S) has strongly condemned the Income Tax Department notice to former Prime Minister Deve Gowda’s wife Chennamma. Deve Gowda’s son H.D. Revanna on Monday said that this is nothing but political vendetta.

“I-T notice has been issued to the wife of former PM seeking all details pertaining to the property. Has my mother and father amassed wealth of crores of rupees? I have also grown potatoes earlier. Now I have grown sugarcane. They have issued notice and we will reply to that,” Revanna said.

“Look at the vendetta politics by the ruling BJP. Regional Transport Officers (RTO) have amassed hundreds of crores. Who will issue notice to them? How much wealth they have amassed till date?” he questioned.

“They are issuing notices after witch hunting JD(S) leaders. A time will come and we will give befitting reply,” he said.

Revanna, turning his focus on demand for ban on Muslim traders from the historical Channakeshava temple premises, said that if some people come clad in saffron shawls, they don’t care. All people in society should live cordially and it can’t be said that Muslims can’t live, can’t do business. Ban should not be imposed anywhere in Hassan district on Muslim traders, he said.

“We have urged action against those boycotting non-Hindu traders. If anyone tries to create problems on communal lines, no matter which party they belong to, those persons will be dealt with,” he warned.

“The district administration should take care of these matters. There is no difference between Hindus and Muslims. The system will continue as it has been in the past and action has to be initiated against those who violate law and create problems. The ruling BJP is stooped down to the level of doing politics at the level of students also,” Revanna said.

20220328-170401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dalit movements upbeat over Chennai Mayor post being reserved for SC...

    Will give Muslims viable option in Delhi like Hyderabad: AIMIM

    Battle for UP: Another BJP MLA quits, goes with Maurya

    Political row erupts in MP after religious event cancellation