INDIA

IT officials to get CRPF protection as raids at minister Senthil Balaji’s premises continue

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will provide protection to the Income Tax officials who are continuing raids on the premises of state minister for Electricity, Prohibition Senthil Balaji on Saturday.

This follows an attack on four IT officials, who were conducting searches and raids on the premises on Balaji’s premises in Chennai and Karur. They are undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Karur Government Hospital.

Karur police have already registered four cases in connection with the incident.

Opposition leader and AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has condemned the attack.

BJP state president K. Annamalai called upon the state government to take responsibility for the attack on the officials while conducting raids on the premises of Minister Senthil Balaji, his brother Asok and the ‘Karur’ gang.

He also said that IT raids were taking place after media reports on overcharging at government liquor outlets and added that Tamil Nadu would plunge into a liquor addiction state if preemptive actions are not taken.

The attack on the Income Tax officials allegedly by a gang linked to the minister and his brother has given a bad name to the DMK government in Tamil Nadu and with the CRPF team being summoned to provide protection to the IT officials can be construed as a major setback to the state police.

20230527-102803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2023: Really enjoyed the composure showed by Sandeep Sharma, says...

    State prepared for Covid third wave: Odisha Health Minister

    IPL 2023: I should have finished the chase; was hitting the...

    Eight years after TN building collapse, apartment buyers struggle for compensation