The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will provide protection to the Income Tax officials who are continuing raids on the premises of state minister for Electricity, Prohibition Senthil Balaji on Saturday.

This follows an attack on four IT officials, who were conducting searches and raids on the premises on Balaji’s premises in Chennai and Karur. They are undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Karur Government Hospital.

Karur police have already registered four cases in connection with the incident.

Opposition leader and AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has condemned the attack.

BJP state president K. Annamalai called upon the state government to take responsibility for the attack on the officials while conducting raids on the premises of Minister Senthil Balaji, his brother Asok and the ‘Karur’ gang.

He also said that IT raids were taking place after media reports on overcharging at government liquor outlets and added that Tamil Nadu would plunge into a liquor addiction state if preemptive actions are not taken.

The attack on the Income Tax officials allegedly by a gang linked to the minister and his brother has given a bad name to the DMK government in Tamil Nadu and with the CRPF team being summoned to provide protection to the IT officials can be construed as a major setback to the state police.

