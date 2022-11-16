Sleuths of the Income Tax (I-T) Department carried out raids at multiple units of the Khyber business group in Kashmir on Wednesday, sources said.

According to the sources, the raids were carried out at various units of the group in Srinagar and Gulmarg.

“I-T sleuths assisted by police raided the residence of Abdul Rouf Tramboo in Gogjibagh area of Srinagar city. He is the owner of Khyber business group,” they said.

“Another team headed by a deputy director raided another office of Khyber group owned by Rouf Tramboo in Hazuri Bagh area of Srinagar.

“A third team raided The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa at Gulmarg. All the entry and exit points have been sealed and searches are being carried out,” the sources said, adding that further details will be out after the raids are over.

