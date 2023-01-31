INDIA

IT searches at multiple locations in Telugu states

NewsWire
0
0

The Income Tax department on Tuesday conducted searches at the premises of Vasudha Pharma Chemical Limited in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Teams of IT officials conducted simultaneous searches at 50 locations in Hyderabad and in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The teams began the searches early in the morning at company headquarters at SR Nagar in Hyderabad. The searches were also on at the premises of Vasudha and sister companies at Madhapur, Jeedimetla and other places.

The I-T officials were also conducting the searches at the residences of the company’s CEO, MD and directors

The officials were checking the records relating to the company’s income and the transactions with others. The raids came following allegations that the funds were being diverted to real estate business.

Some firms allegedly related to Vasudha are said to be involved in the real estate business. This reportedly came to light during recent raids by the I-T officials on some real estate companies.

The premises of Vasudha Chairman and Managing Director M. Venkata Rama Raju, directors M. Anand, MVN Madhusugan Raju, Prasad Raju were being searched as part of the I-T raids.

20230131-114405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Woman killed in fire in Delhi’s Mundka, building owner detained (2nd...

    J&K govt terminates services of 5 employees for terror links

    SRK to Modi: Your dedication for welfare of our country, its...

    CPI(M) and its relevance in West Bengal’s electoral politics