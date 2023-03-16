SCI-TECHWORLD

It seems users can now try new AI Bing Chat without any waitlist

Microsoft appears to have removed the waitlist for its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered new Bing Chat, which means that now anyone can sign up and use the chatbot.

Until now, users had to add their names to a waitlist to try the new Bing, but it appears to no longer be necessary, reports Windows Central.

However, the tech giant has not released any official information regarding a policy change.

Microsoft Edge’s stable version recently added Bing to the Sidebar, but accessing Bing Chat and other new Bing services required joining the waiting list.

Last week, Corporate Vice President and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft, Yusuf Mehdi, had announced that the AI-powered Bing search engine has surpassed 100 million daily active users.

For comparison, its rival Google Search engine has more than 1 billion daily active users.

Roughly one-third of daily Bing preview users are using AI chat daily, he had mentioned.

The company first announced its new Bing AI last month and also opened up its waitlist on that same day.

