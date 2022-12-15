ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

IT sleuths raid leading Malayalam film personalities

Income Tax officials from Kerala and Tamil Nadu arrived at the residence and offices of leading Malayalam film personalities on Thursday morning to launch raids

All the raids are taking place in Ernakulam district and what has raised eyebrows is the IT sleuths did not seek the help of the local police.

The raids began at the premises of actor-producer Prithviraj, and leading producers Antony Perumbavur, Anto Joseph, and Listin Stephen.

The raids that began around 7.45 a.m. continued beyond sunset and the IT sleuths are tight-lipped.

Perumbavur, for long, has been part and parcel of the growth of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and produces most of the actor’s films, while Joseph is the closest aide of superstar Mammootty.

