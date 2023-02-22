ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

It took 4 years to bring ‘Kai Po Che’ to audience: Abhishek Kapoor

NewsWire
0
0

Director Abhishek Kapoor, whose film ‘Kai Po Che’ completed 10 years on Wednesday, has shared that it took him four years to put the film together.

“It took me four years to bring ‘Kai Po Che’ to the audience. As a director, it was a challenging and fulfilling project. It was brilliant working with three new talents and there were multiple challenges when we made the film, but we braved them all,” Kapoor said.

Adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s 2008 novel ‘The 3 Mistakes of My Life’, ‘Kai Po Che’ starred late Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

Kapoor also marvelled at his actors reaching great heights in their careers.

“Today, Raj and Amit are both top actors and as a director I feel proud to have worked with them,” he said.

‘Kai Po Che’ had premiered at the Berlin Film Festival.

Speaking of his upcoming projects, Kapoor said he will be launching two new talents, Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani in an upcoming action adventure film.

The director is busy scouting the location to kick-start shooting for the yet-to-be titled film.

20230222-192404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Siddhant Malhotra-starrer ‘Mission Majnu’ to release on June 10

    Varun Dhawan promises to help fan who said she and her...

    Julia Roberts wears a gown with George Clooney’s framed pictures

    Nagesh Kukunoor roped in for Ramalinga Raju biopic series