It took Srishti a while to get into the skin of a mother-in-law for debut role

Srishti Singh, who is making her acting debut with the new show ‘Chashni’, also featuring actress Amandeep Sidhu, shared the challenges of being part of a new concept where the younger sister turns into a mother-in-law of her elder sister. She also spoke about how she prepared for her role.

She said: “It has been an overwhelming experience portraying Roshni onscreen as it’s a character which has several different layers and dimensions which thereby challenge an actor like me to go beyond the conventional boundaries and act in accordance with the aura of Roshni as a whole. I am debuting on TV.”

“People have been asking me why I chose such a complex character. I have always been ready for challenges and experiments and the role of Roshni was a challenging one hence I decided to challenge myself and hope the audience love Roshni,” she added.

The actress went on: “With regards to preparation, I will not shy away from accepting the fact that the character traits of Roshni have few resembles with me in real life be it the inner strength of an individual or a girl with strong opinions.”

“But having said that, I have tried to get into the skin of the character, put in cautious rather extra effort in preparing for the same so as to understand the depth of her angst and the motive behind her actions however, having said that mostly. I try to react spontaneously and live in the moment trying my best to act Roshni in the best possible way.”

“Honestly, it took me some time to adjust to the situation of playing a ‘saas’ in my very first venture but as an artist. You should always be ready to accept roles that are beyond normalcy or close to bringing something different to what you assumed or perceived but I guess this is the beauty of being an artiste wherein you are put into the situation over and above your comfort zone thereby giving you an opportunity to learn the craft more efficiently and effectively,” the debutante concluded.

‘Chashni’ will be airing from March 9 on Star Plus.

