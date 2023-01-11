ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

‘It was a beautiful torture’: Ram Charan looks back at ‘Naatu Naatu’

NewsWire
When Marc Malkin of ‘Variety’ asked Ram Charan if he would like to be a Marvel superhero, the ‘RRR’ hero responded at once: “Absolutely. Why not?”

And when he was asked about his favourite Marvel superhero, he said without thinking much: “Tony Stark.” He was referring to the character Robert Downey Jr plays in the Iron Man franchise.

“Or maybe Captain America, why not?” Ram Charan added as an afterthought. “We have some amazing superheroes in India too,” he pointed out. “How about you invite one of our heroes over here?”

Talking specifically about ‘Naatu Naatu’, he said: “My knees still wobble talking about it today. It was a beautiful torture and look where it has got us.”

Was the ‘RRR’ director S.S. Rajamouli hard on them during the terrific action sequences? Rajamouli said: “I took care of them like babies. No one ever got hurt.” To this, Ram Chran added: “He spanked the babies too.”

On the positive response ‘RRR’ has been getting in the run-up to the awards, Rajamouli said: “It humbles me that I get love from so many people.” In the same spirit, NTR Jr had told ‘Variety’ in another red carpet interview: “We thought we had a winner, but it turned out to be more than a winner … you don’t expect this to happen.”

Earlier, the actor had tweeted: “Congratulations Sirji on your well-deserved #GoldenGlobes award! I’ve danced to many songs throughout my career but #NaatuNaatu will forever stay close to my heart…@mmkeeravaani”

Cheering the win, ‘Los Angeles Times’ tweeted (and promoted the profile it carried of Rajamouli): “Last night, the audience at #RRRMovie’s sold-out Chinese Theater screening swarmed the stage to dance during the ‘Naatu Naatu’ number. Today, composer M.M. Keeravani won the Golden Globe for best original song.”

20230111-100406

