It was a roller-coaster ride for me: Ishant on injury

Bengaluru, Feb 15 (IANS) Fast bowler Ishant Sharma thanked National Cricket Academy trainer Ashish Kaushik for helping him through a “roller coaster” ride following confirmation that he will be joining the Indian team in New Zealand in time for their two-match Test series.

“It was a roller coaster ride for me after the injury on my ankle on 20th January but with the help of Ashish Kaushik I managed to pull it off! Scans were a little scary, but today I am happy that I am fit ! Thanks Ashish Kaushik!” Ishant tweeted on Saturday.

The pacer had suffered a Grade 3 tear on his right ankle while playing for Delhi in their Ranji Trophy encounter against Vidarbha at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here.

A day after the reports came in, DDCA director Sanjay Bhardwaj had said that the pacer was all but out of the Test series against New Zealand as he had been asked to rest his leg for six weeks.

“He has been advised complete rest for six weeks, so there is little chance of him playing the Test series against New Zealand next month. When he goes to the National Cricket Academy will depend on his getting into a position where he can walk properly,” the former cricketer had said.

–IANS

rkm/bg