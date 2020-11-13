Canindia News

It was special: Patrick Dempsey on returning to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

 Actor Patrick Dempsey joined back the hit medical drama Greys Anatomy for a cameo. He says it was special and enjoyable.

Dempsey’s popular character Derek Shepherd, who died in an April 2015 episode, made a return in Season 17 of the show. He appeared in a dream sequence, joining actress Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey on a beach seconds after Meredith collapsed in the parking lot of Grey Sloan Memorial.

“It was really enjoyable. It was really exciting, and fun, and it was great to see everybody. Kevin (McKidd, who directs Episode 3) was there as well, so there was a lot of familiar faces, a lot of new faces. The dynamic behind the camera had changed. There’s much more diversity within the crew. There was a nice balance, too, of equality that I was seeing. So, culturally, there was a lot of things that were different, that I thought were very positive and very inspiring, actually,” Dempsey told deadline.com.

The actor also found it “really hard to believe” that it’s been 17 years since the show began. “That’s remarkable. I mean, a lot of us didn’t have children at that point, right? So, our kids have grown up, they’re now in school,” he said.

“It’s crazy how much time has passed, but it really was so comforting, and lovely, and inspiring to go back, and to work together, to see everybody. It really was so open, too, that was the thing, really, people were very, I think, vulnerable in a positive way, where we were all grateful to be there and to be together,” he added.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Russell Crowe talks about his new film ‘Unhinged’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Kangana Ranaut calls Twitter ‘Hinduphobic’ and ‘antinational’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

People are saying great things on social media: Rajkummar Rao elated with early reactions for Ludo

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Modern-day Jane Austen anthology series in works at CW Network

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Arjun Rampal quizzed for 7 hours as NCB books his Aussie architect friend in Bollywood drug case

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Rohit Bose Roy talks about his new web series based on Abdul Karim Telgi’s life

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Rana Daggubati happy to be on outdoor shoot after ‘forever’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Diljit Dosanjh says ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ has created history, here’s why

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Fate of a film isn’t in my hand; my performance is, feels Fatima Sana Shaikh

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested