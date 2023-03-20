Vikas Walkar, the father of Shraddha Walkar, who was chopped into pieces by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala, while demanding the trial to be fast tracked said that in a few months, it will be an entire year of her daughter’s death and he did not know when will he perform last rites of her daughter.

While talking to reporters after attending a hearing in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Vikas Walkar said that in the interest of justice, the case should be heard in a time-bound manner in a fast-track court.

Advocate Seema Kushwaha, the counsel appearing on behalf of Vikas Walkar, said that she would shortly move a petition in the Delhi High Court for time-bound proceedings in a fast-track court.

Meanwhile, when an audio clip from the ‘Practo’ App through which the couple had booked a session with a psychologist of Shraddha, was played in court, her father Vikas trembled because of the emotional turmoil after hearing his daughter’s voice.

“Whenever, I start ranting about my anger, if he is somewhere around, anywhere in Vasai (near Mumbai), anywhere around me in this city, he will find me, he will hunt me down, he will try to kill me, that’s there is the problem,” Shraddha can be heard in the clip.

“He tried to kill me many times… this is not the first time he tried to kill me… The way he grabbed my neck, I blacked out. I was unable to breathe for 30 seconds… Thankfully I was able to defend myself by pulling his hair,” the recording further played.

Walkar was allegedly strangled by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala on May 18, following which the accused is suspected to have chopped her body into pieces, stored them in a refrigerator and later scattered the remains in multiple locations across Delhi.

