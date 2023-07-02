Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Sunday took a dig at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks on Manipur that peace will return in a week and saying it will help if he did not poke his nose in the violence-hit state.

Chidambaram, who is a former Union Home Minister, also said that it would help if Manipur Chief Minister N, Biren Singh resigned as the CM and President’s Rule was imposed in the northeastern state for a few months.

In a tweet, Chidambaram said, “CM, Assam has promised that peace will return to Manipur in a week. It will help if CM, Assam did not poke his nose into Manipur’s conflict and stayed away. It will also help if Biren Singh resigned as CM and President’s Rule was imposed for a few months.”

His remarks came after Sarma on Saturday said the situation in neighbouring northeastern state of Manipur will improve within 7-10 days, with the state and central governments working “silently” to restore peace.

He had hit out at the Congress and alleged that the opposition party was showing its concern when “relative peace has come in the northeastern state”.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur since clashes first started on May 3 and thousands of people have been forced to take shelter in relief camps.

The Congress has questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the violence and also demanded immediate removal of the Manipur Chief Minister. On Saturday, during the Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting, Congress also decided to raise Manipur violence issue in Parliament’s Monsoon Session that will commence on July 20.

2023070232706