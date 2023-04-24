INDIA

It won’t matter whether BJP ropes in US or Russian Presidents: JD(S) on Shah’s visit

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Hassan – a JD(S) bastion in Karnataka – on Monday, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s elder son, H.D. Revanna, stated that whether the BJP ropes in an American or Russian President it does not matter to the JD(S).

H.D. Deve Gowda hails from Hassan district and the region is considered as a stronghold of Gowda family.

BJP managed to win only one seat (Preetham Gowda) making inroads into the family turf of Gowda family. This time, the Deve Gowda family had taken it as a matter of prestige to wrest the only seat held by BJP.

A war of words had broken between BJP MLA Preetham Gowda and Gowda family members.

Preetham Gowda had made an open challenge to the Gowda family, asking them to field anybody from the Gowda family, he would defeat them by a huge margin. The JD(S) has fielded Swaroop Prakash as its candidate from the Hassan seat.

Reacting to the visit of Amit Shah, former minister H.D. Revanna stated that if the BJP party ropes in an American or Russian President it does not matter to the JD(S) party. “For us Deve Gowda (former Prime Minister) and Kumaranna (former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy) are enough. They are our Chankyas,” he stressed.

“We have set a target of winning in 123 constituencies. The people have seen administration of two national parties. They have decided to give absolute majority once to JD(S), and push both national parties to the corner,” he stated.

“We have fielded our candidate Swaroop Prakash in Hassan. Bhavani Revanna (his wife who was an aspirant for Hassan seat) declared support to the party candidate. What else is needed to show unity. We want the party and people to thrive,” H.D. Revanna maintained.

Amit Shah will be carrying out a roadshow in Aluru town of Hassan district on Monday.

