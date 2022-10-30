WORLD

Itaewon, site of deadly stampede, known for hip nightlife, chic restaurants

NewsWire
0
0

Itaewon, the site of Saturday’s deadly stampede that killed at least 149 people, is known for its hip nightlife and chic restaurants, making it a favourite hangout among young people in their 20s and beyond.

Itaewon’s bars and clubs have long served American troops stationed in the country as the neighbourhood is located near the former main garrison of the US Forces Korea (USFK) in central Seoul.

The district is also home to many foreign embassies, ambassadors’ residences and houses of worship for minor religions in South Korea, such as Islam and Judaism, Yonhap news agency reported.

With the relocation of the USFK headquarters to Pyeongtaek, 65 kilometres south of Seoul, Itaewon began to shed its image associated with American troops and reemerged as a vibrant entertainment and shopping district.

The neighbourhood also became the centre of attention as President Yoon Suk-yeol relocated the presidential office to the former Defence Ministry compound near Itaewon in May.

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic dealt a serious blow to businesses in Itaewon and Saturday’s Halloween festivities had been hoped to mark another return to life after the pandemic.

20221030-063603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iran says plans to send up more satellites in 2022

    Biden’s Covid infection most likely caused by BA.5 variant: Physician

    Oldest US WWII veteran dies aged 112

    Israel to invest $6.13 mn in training Arabs for hi-tech sector