Italia detained, questioned for ruckus outside NCW office, clarifies Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Thursday quizzed Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat state President Gopal Italia for more than three hours for allegedly creating a commotion outside the office of the National Commission for Women (NCW) where he was called to record his statement.

Police has made it clear thar Italia wasn’t grilled in connection with his comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but in connection with the ruckus which was created by the AAP workers outside the NCW office.

Italia was summoned by the NCW to record his statement over his comment on PM Modi, as the NCW said that his comment also insulted women.

The women’s panel accused him of using abusive language which was, as per it, gender-biased, misogynistic, extremely shameful, and condemnable.

Italia reached the NCW office after getting the summon, but was accompanied by slogan-shouting party workers. At this, NCW chief Rekha Sharma then called the police seeking security, saying that she was left with no other option.

Sharma also said that Italia had remained evasive and said that he didn’t know Hindi.

A police team then reached the NCW office and took Italia along to a nearby police station, where he was asked why he brought hundreds of supporters to create a ruckus.

Meanwhile, Italia alleged that at NCW office, Sharma used abusive language against him, and threatened him that she would have him arrested.

The NCW chief refuted his claim, accusing him of lying. She said that Italia was now speaking Hindi whereas at the NCW, he was claiming that he didn’t know Hindi.

20221014-001003

