WORLD

Italian consumer confidence reaches highest level in a year

NewsWire
0
0

Consumer confidence in Italy reached its highest level in more than a year in April, the government’s statistical institute ISTAT reported.

ISTAT said its consumer confidence index rose for the third consecutive month in April, climbing to 105.5 from 105.1 a month earlier, reports Xinhua news agency.

This is the highest level since March 2022.

“The positive trend in the index reflects the improvement in assessments of the general and current economic situation,” ISTAT said.

However, improvements in personal economic situations have been less robust, it added.

Business confidence also climbed in April, rising to 110.5 from 110.1, but the components of that survey were mixed.

Although respondents noted an improvement in the current economic climate, there was also a drop in confidence about future economic circumstances.

The current business confidence figure is on a par with the level recorded in July 2022.

Among specific economic sectors, market services improved in April due to an improvement in the tourism sector, while the construction sector also saw gains.

The manufacturing and retail trade sectors, however, saw declines.

These indicators are a key factor in helping predict spending patterns in an economy.

Both indicators are based on a 100-point baseline from 2010, adjusted upward or downward based on the responses to an ISTAT survey.

20230428-120403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New Zealand slams Australia over terror suspect’s citizenship

    Ukraine cancels licensing of wheat exports

    Sydney man charged with smuggling 233 kg of methamphetamine

    2021 was Australia’s coldest year in a decade