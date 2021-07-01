Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has called on developed countries to take steps to ensure humanitarian access to crisis zones.

He made the remarks at special ministerial talks on Wednesday which were attended by representatives from the G20 countries and organised in collaboration with the Rome-based World Food Program (WFP), reports Xinhua news agency.

The coronavirus crisis shed light on the need for wealthy countries to take steps to help those in need in poor and developing countries, he said.

The coronavirus pandemic could add another 100 million people to the global ranks of the hungry and malnourished, he said.

“One of the first steps to building a better world is to make sure everyone is fed,” the Minister added.

WFP Executive Director David Beasley said via social media that the world has “a window of opportunity to prevent famine, mass migration, and destabilization”.

Beasley also called for wealthy countries to dedicate more resources to the effort.

In the “Matera Declaration”, a joint statement released on Tuesday at the end of a G20 foreign and development ministers meeting, the world’s 20 biggest economies said they “recognise that poverty alleviation, food security, and sustainable food systems, are key to ending hunger, encouraging social cohesion and community development, reducing socio-economic inequalities both between and within countries”.

