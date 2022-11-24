New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANSlife) Founded in Italy, Diego dalla Palma announces its foray into the Indian market with its quirky, colourful and premium make-up range. Known for its expertise in makeup, the brand offers a wide range of beauty products designed and tested in the laboratory for high-level performance. It is suited to the skin types of Indian women.

The makeup products completely reflect the company’s philosophy: to enhance the beauty of every woman and give each of them the opportunity to express themselves through different makeup looks characterised by a universally affordable professional performance.

The values of the brand have always been elegance, creativity and the search for beauty in every woman. Unique, one-of-a-kind beauty free from the dominant beauty standards. This is exactly what Diego dalla Palma Milano has always been committed to doing: helping every woman find her beauty, enhancing it with products that are democratic, affordable, and that keep up with innovations in the cosmetic field to offer every woman the best professional performance.

Commenting on the launch, Biju Antony, CEO and Executive Director of Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are very excited to bring to the Indian market, leading Italian Make-Up Brand, Diego dalla Palma, Milano. Baccarose and Diego dalla Palma have one goal, which is to make women feel unique and let what is inside each of them shine. Diego dalla Palma is known for their innovative formulas & product designs which not only make you look good on the outside but also nourish the skin from within. As constant trendsetters in makeup & beauty, we want this brand to be a hero make up brand among India’s leading makeup professionals as well as among all our consumers.”

Diego dalla Palma believes that beauty is a combination of style and intelligence, that it is all about the light in the eyes of those who love to be themselves truly. The brand wants to accompany all those women who love to surprise and be surprised. Paradox is in its DNA; consumers can experience this through the brand’s essential nature of black and white and the explosion of colour. Every product is ultra-advanced and high-performance yet extremely easy to use – natural and sophisticated, rigorous and eccentric way of being. Always one of a kind.

The historic Italian brand will be available online on the Parcos website, and offline across select Parcos beauty outlets and Shoppers Stop.

Hero Products of include:

MY TOY BOY – Mind-blowing performance extra volume mascara.

The first mascara that boosts the lashes volume and length in just one coat, for the sexiest & most intense look ever. Its intense black and long-lasting formula will keep your lashes looking intense for up to 24 hours. Its innovative formula enhances the natural growth of the lashes in just 30 days.

GEISHA LIFT CONCEALER – Lifting effect cream concealer.

The concealers are designed to hide the eye contour imperfections and build beautiful highlights, with its new special flocked applicator. It smoothens out the skin making it flawless, luminous and absolutely perfect. It is best suited for anyone with mature and dry skin that providing you with medium to buildable coverage.

NUDISSIMO GLOW – Soft glow foundation

A foundation that evens out the skin giving it a natural, luminous look. Its liquid, lightweight, refined texture, gently envelops the skin in a thin layer of radiance. It will keep your skin feeling hydrated and will give you a soft luminous glow. It is the perfect foundation for someone with combination skin.

Milano Nuda2 Palette 12 Colours

A Professional Eye Shadow Palette With 12 Brand New Shades Inspired by The Colors of Earth. Warm And Naked Tones, Nuanced and Undefined Amber, Bronzes and Greens. Contains Everything You Need to Create Natural, Sensual or Literally Glowing Looks

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221124-125202