Italian Minister calls for sustainable Italian fashion

Rome, Jan 23 (IANS/AKI) An Italian Minister on Thursday urged the country’s fashion industry to be sustainable and to boost investment in “innovation, technology and quality”, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The social dimension of fashion must go hand in hand with the environmental aspect. They are two sides of the same coin: that of sustainability,” Foreign Undersecretary Ivan Scalfarotto told a conference on the circular economy and fashion design.

The goal of the ‘Altaroma’ conference was to nurture emerging talents that help develop and protect a sustainable Italian fashion system, the statement said.

“We must protect the competitiveness and uniqueness of Made in Italy products on foreign markets by investing more and more in innovation, technology and quality. Training and empowerment of the new generations are key to Italy’s future,” Scalfarotto underlined.

–IANS/AKI

vd