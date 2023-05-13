SPORTSWORLD

Italian Open: Rain plays spoilsport, delays Saturday’s action on clay court event

NewsWire
0
0

Rain interrupted Saturday’s second-round matches here at the Italian Open tennis tournament and play was provisionally suspended until further notice at the clay-court ATP Masters 1000.

After the start of the day’s play was initially postponed by 30 minutes until 11:30 am local time (CEST), Monte-Carlo champion Andrey Rublev and Alex Molcan played just one game in the opening match of the day on Court Pietrangeli before the rain returned and play was suspended again.

A host of big names are scheduled to start their campaign at the clay-court ATP Masters 1000, including second seed Carlos Alcaraz.

By simply taking the court and making his Rome debut on Saturday against Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the 20-year-old will guarantee himself a return to No. 1 in the next edition of the ATP Rankings.

Third seed Daniil Medvedev later meets Emil Ruusuvuori on Court Pietrangeli, where 2017 champion Alexander Zverev also clashes with David Goffin.

On GrandStand Arena, fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas meets Rome debutant Nuno Borges.

20230513-172802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2023: It will be a tough call for Mumbai Indians...

    Dasun Shanaka named captain of Sri Lanka’s 20-man squad for tour...

    3rd Test: Pacer Mahmood set to replace Wood, Malan also likely...

    Tennis: India’s Sidharth Rawat in singles pre-quarterfinals at Mysuru Open