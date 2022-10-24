Newly elected Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni thanked Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama for the message of affection by him on her appointment.

“I am honored by the message of affection that the Dalai Lama wanted to convey to me and the government. I take this opportunity to renew our feeling of friendship to him,” she wrote to the Nobel Peace Laureate.

The Dalai Lama greeted Meloni on becoming the Prime Minister, Italy’s first woman premier, saying women are more empathetic and sensitive to the feelings of others.

The Dalai Lama wrote to her, “Over the years, I have had the pleasure of visiting your country many times and have been touched by the affection and friendship shown to me by Italians from all walks of life. I am also grateful to those Italian brothers and sisters who have consistently supported the Tibetan people’s aspirations for freedom and dignity.”

