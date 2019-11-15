Italian sand art award conferred on Sudarsan Pattnaik

Bhubaneswar, Nov 16 (IANS) Renowned Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has been given the Italian Golden Sand Art Award 2019.

He received the award from Vito Maraschio, president of Promuovi International Scorrano Sand Nativity, at a ceremony in Rome on Friday evening.

Neeharika Singh, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian embassy, was present at the award ceremony.

Sudarsan has become the first Indian sand artist to receive this award for his contribution to sand art.

“I feel very glad and honoured to receive this prestigious award,” the Odisha-based sand artist said.

Pattnaik represented India at the International Scorrano Sand Nativity event being held in Lecce from November 13-17.

He created a ten feet high sand sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi with Russian artist Pavel Minilkov. There were eight sculptors from different countries who participated in this festival.

So far, Padma Sri awardee sand artist Sudarsan has participated in more than 60 international sand art festivals and championships around the world and won many prizes for India. He always tries to send a social message through his sand sculptures.

On Friday evening, Pattnaik called on Indian Ambassador in Italy Reenat Sandhu, who congratulated him on his achievement.

The Sand Nativity event was held under the patronage of the Puglia Region in South Italy.

–IANS

cd/sdr/bg