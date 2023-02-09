WORLD

Italians pay more for less in 2022 amid record inflation

NewsWire
0
0

Italians paid higher prices for less goods in 2022, a latest indication that the cost of living in the country is on the rise, according to government data.

Retail sales in the country rose in value last year, but fell when measured by volume, data published by the National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT) revealed.

In specific terms, sales rose by 4.6 per cent in 2022 compared to the previous year when measured by value, Xinhua news agency reported citing the data.

However, when measured by volume, sales dropped by 0.8 per cent over the same period, meaning that on average Italians paid 4.6 per cent more for 0.8 per cent less last year.

The figures include retail sales of all types of final consumer goods, including food, clothing, furniture, and electronics, sold both online and in-store.

Raw materials are not included in the calculations.

Across the European Union prices have been driven higher by energy costs that have surged in the wake of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

“All quarters last year saw cyclical increases in the overall value of sales when compared to related volumes,” ISTAT said.

“On average in 2022 the growth in value was seen in all forms of distribution, albeit to different extents.”

Italy’s economy grew by 3.9 per cent last year, ISTAT said, higher than most forecasts.

Nevertheless, this growth rate failed to keep pace with the 8.1 per cent year-on-year inflation in 2022, the highest since the adoption of the euro currency in 1999.

20230209-134005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Another life-saving Covid drug identified

    Qantas to acquire aviation service company in $444mn deal

    Musk willing to boost personal Twitter investment to $15 bn: Report

    World to gather for exponential climate action at Stockholm+50