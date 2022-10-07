Central heating will be restricted in Italy this winter, as it becomes the latest country to take action on European gas supply shortages sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the media reported.

Under a new government decree, buildings will face an extra fifteen days without central heating, the BBC reported.

Italians will also be told to turn their heating down by one degree, and off for an extra hour a day.

Some buildings will be exempt, including nurseries and hospitals.

The move comes as governments across Europe look to reduce demand and shore up energy supplies ahead of winter, the BBC reported.

Many were dependent on gas from Russia, which has been restricted following the war in Ukraine.

Before February’s invasion, Italy was the second-largest importer of Russian gas in the EU, with imports making up 40 per cent of its total supply.

This is now down to just 10 per cent, as Rome has turned to other sources of energy and liquified natural gas.

The country normally restricts central the use of central heating in warmer months, with its use determined by regional governments.

Many European governments have announced similar energy-saving plans.

In France, homes and offices will be heated to a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius, there will be no hot water in public buildings, and the temperature in swimming pools and gyms will also be reduced, BBC reported.

A ban on doors being left open in heated or air-conditioned shops has been extended nationwide.

Spain has also previously mandated that heating not rise above 19 degrees Celsius, as well as ordering that doors should be closed so as not to waste heat and that lights in shop windows must be turned off after 10 p.m.

And Germany has stopped lighting up public monuments and buildings for aesthetic reasons, and warned heating may be turned off in the entrances, corridors and foyers of public buildings, the BBC reported.

20221007-184602