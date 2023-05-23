LIFESTYLEWORLD

Italy approves massive emergency aid package for flood-hit region

NewsWire
0
0

Italy’s Council of Ministers have approved a wide-ranging emergency aid package to help victims of severe floods in the Emilia-Romagna region.

The package, passed a week after unprecedented rainfall in the region, is worth more than 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion). The Council of Ministers said on Tuesday that it was aimed at providing “relief and assistance to the population and companies affected by the flood, and to proceed rapidly to overcome the emergency phase”.

The package is among the largest-ever in response to a national disaster in Italy, Xinhua news agency reported.

The package includes a temporary suspension of payments for taxes, utilities, and government loans; a payment of up to 3,000 euros for self-employed people who cannot work due to the flooding; and tens of millions of euros in subsidies and grants for businesses, infrastructure reconstruction, and health and safety inspections for severely-hit areas.

Emilia-Romagna, which is home to the cities of Bologna, Parma and Modena, began experiencing heavy rainfall on May 1. Most of the worst damage happened on May 16 and 17, when the region received six months worth of precipitation within a 36-hour period.

The flooding led to at least 14 deaths and left several thousand homeless. It is also estimated to have caused widespread damage to the region’s infrastructure, industry, and agri-food sector.

On Tuesday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called the aid package “the first important response to the territory affected,” adding that more aid may come later.

“We need to simplify the rules for reconstruction … to restart the region,” Stefano Bonaccini, president of the Emilia-Romagna region, said at a joint press conference with Meloni.

“There are billions of euros in damage. There have been 300 active landslides. Entire forests have come down. There are problems with the rivers … roads and infrastructure.” (1 euro 1.08 US dollar)

20230524-035402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aashay Mishra: Glad to play a father-to-be on screen

    PVR hosts the 2022 edition of the Oscars Film Festival in...

    Arjun Bijlani: What matters is how meaty your character is

    Nagarjuna helped me overcome nervousness: Mayank Parakh